Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. $BANC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,847 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BANC. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 22.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Banc of California by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Banc of California news, insider Hamid Hussain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,305.96. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $315.66 million for the quarter. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

