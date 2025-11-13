Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $40,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,761,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 30.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 549.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of STRL stock opened at $380.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.68. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.34 and a 1-year high of $419.14. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.