Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,208 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Trex were worth $38,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 331.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 51,269 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Trex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 300,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,675,000 after acquiring an additional 121,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 131,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $80.74.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Trex in a research note on Monday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

