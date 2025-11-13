Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF $HTAB Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.10% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $39,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTAB. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 743,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after buying an additional 188,216 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 180,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 94,582 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 75,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,901,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,449,000 after purchasing an additional 67,487 shares during the period.

HTAB stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

