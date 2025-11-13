Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New Investment in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 783,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000.

Insider Activity at Amrize

In related news, insider Stephen S. Clark purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.82 per share, with a total value of $259,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,100. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,223,200. This trade represents a 3.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 74,500 shares of company stock worth $3,900,655.

Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMRZ opened at $50.03 on Thursday. Amrize Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Amrize in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Amrize to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

