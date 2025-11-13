Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 54,999 Shares of Qiagen N.V. $QGEN

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 827,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $39,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 12.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,438,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Qiagen by 57.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,491,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after buying an additional 1,639,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 3,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,470,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327,934 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 11.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,756,000 after purchasing an additional 287,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations grew its position in Qiagen by 7.3% in the first quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 1,345,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,374,000 after acquiring an additional 91,357 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Qiagen from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

Shares of QGEN opened at $44.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Qiagen N.V. has a one year low of $37.63 and a one year high of $51.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.52.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.68 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 18.30%.Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Qiagen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qiagen N.V. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

