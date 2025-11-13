Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $40,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.7%

WPM stock opened at $107.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 47.46% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.