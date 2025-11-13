Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $40.57 Million Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,567 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $40,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter worth $550,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 78,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter worth about $1,786,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 179.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.46. Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). Brink’s had a return on equity of 86.86% and a net margin of 3.21%.The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insider Activity at Brink’s

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $2,380,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,023.60. This represents a 49.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brink’s

About Brink’s

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.