Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Stock Position Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $37,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,037,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 68.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Maureen F. Morrison sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $204,488.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,672.64. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,132 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total transaction of $286,690.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,480.42. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 2,957 shares of company stock worth $745,501 in the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stephens raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $224.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.99. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

