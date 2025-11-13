Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,723 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. $M

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,166,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,723 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $36,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 523.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 28.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 116.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,521.54. The trade was a 35.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 136,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,857.75. The trade was a 42.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,843 shares of company stock valued at $3,726,670. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.5%

Macy’s stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.18%.Macy’s’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Macy’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.200–0.150 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.700-2.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1824 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. Wall Street Zen raised Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.45.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

