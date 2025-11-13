Aviva PLC Sells 166,080 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166,080 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of JD.com by 3,451.8% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 22.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JD. Arete Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $41.00 target price on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

JD.com Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $31.25 on Thursday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.