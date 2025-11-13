West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 265.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of WFG opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $100.33.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -38.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFG. Zacks Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

