Aviva PLC Has $1 Million Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $354.63 on Thursday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.58 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $350.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

IDCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.50.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,055,725.95. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total transaction of $375,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 64,157 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,763.67. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,625 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

