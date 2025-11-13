Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Interparfums, Inc. $IPAR

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 273,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Interparfums were worth $35,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interparfums by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 500,378 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interparfums by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after purchasing an additional 151,358 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 464,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 110,163 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Interparfums during the second quarter valued at about $12,701,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Interparfums by 867.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after buying an additional 95,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $88.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.39. Interparfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.17.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.16. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $429.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Interparfums has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Interparfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Interparfums from $168.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Interparfums to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Interparfums from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

