Aviva PLC Takes Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 335.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of PEGA opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $297,581.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,853.50. This trade represents a 95.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 17,171 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $1,140,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,487,646.40. This represents a 11.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,202. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.