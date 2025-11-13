Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in First BanCorp. $FBP

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845,708 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $38,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 79,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 14.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth $427,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First BanCorp. by 490.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 247,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,059,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,627,898.10. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

NYSE:FBP opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $30.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

