Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,288 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $36,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 311,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,334,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 59,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 685,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $1,085,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 214,837 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,554.42. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Edward Capps sold 77,674 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $2,079,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 609,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,078.30. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,399 shares of company stock worth $12,376,561. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $656.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.58%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.88.

View Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.