Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $38.01 Million Stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,872 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 61,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $38,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of GSK by 9.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in GSK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in GSK by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 358,482 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 38,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GSK. Cfra set a $53.00 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised GSK from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

GSK Trading Down 0.6%

GSK stock opened at $48.11 on Thursday. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. GSK had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 51.07%. GSK’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.730-4.810 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

