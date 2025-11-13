Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR $LEGN

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth $48,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 1,114.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

LEGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Shares of LEGN opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -35.42 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 32.00% and a negative net margin of 40.83%.The business had revenue of $272.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

