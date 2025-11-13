Metals One (LON:MET1) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 and last traded at GBX 3.80. 9,640,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 17,394,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 13.82.

Metals One (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.

