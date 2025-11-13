Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.67. 56,169 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 31,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.77.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.5%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.99.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.