Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:DJIA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.33 and last traded at $22.21. 66,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 53,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66.

Institutional Trading of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF by 1,803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

About Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF

The Global X Dow 30 Covered Call ETF (DJIA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJIA Cboe BuyWrite v2 index. The fund tracks an index that uses a covered-call strategy to provide long exposure to the stocks in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and sell at-the-money index call options on each position.

