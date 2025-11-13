CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Shares Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.8262 and last traded at $16.8262. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 683% from the average daily volume of 383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.6876.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, designs to automate and simplify the process of performing blood and body fluid differentials; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

