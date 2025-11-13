D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.07 and last traded at C$12.17. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.25.

D2L Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.52.

Get D2L alerts:

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter.

About D2L

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D2L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D2L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.