New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Stock Price Up 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 16,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 22,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.6%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

