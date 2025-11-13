Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 40,091,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,476,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.9%
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
