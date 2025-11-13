Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Trading Up 1.9% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 40,091,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 22,476,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 1.9%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

