Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.50. Approximately 1,190,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,091,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58.
Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.
Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.
