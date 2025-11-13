Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS) Shares Up 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Critical Mineral Resources PLC (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) rose 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 and last traded at GBX 3.50. Approximately 1,190,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,091,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30.

Critical Mineral Resources Trading Down 6.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.49. The firm has a market cap of £5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Critical Mineral Resources alerts:

Critical Mineral Resources (LON:CMRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Critical Mineral Resources

About Critical Mineral Resources

In related news, insider Dominic Traynor purchased 490,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £19,619.04. Also, insider Charles Long purchased 354,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 per share, with a total value of £14,160. Insiders own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Critical Mineral Resources is a Moroccan focused company developing a sediment-hosted copper and silver project in the Anti Atlas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Critical Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Critical Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.