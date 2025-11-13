Brokerages Set Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) PT at $381.57

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.5714.

WAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Shares of WAT opened at $387.26 on Friday. Waters has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. Waters had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 38.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Waters by 2.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

