Aviva PLC Raises Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 831.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Masco during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 716.0% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. The trade was a 67.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MAS stock opened at $62.49 on Thursday. Masco Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.Masco’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus cut their price target on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Baird R W cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

