Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 154,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 35.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $728,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 124.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, Director David E. Rush purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.08 per share, for a total transaction of $208,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,317.84. The trade was a 31.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $206.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.55 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $255.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $261.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.30.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

