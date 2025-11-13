Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after buying an additional 506,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,609,000 after acquiring an additional 294,378 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,919,000 after acquiring an additional 147,077 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.8% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,801,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,514,000 after acquiring an additional 334,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 22,479 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.47, for a total value of $5,113,298.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 129,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,786.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.69, for a total value of $4,613,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 141,822 shares of company stock valued at $32,540,844 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $240.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $264.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.08) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Arete Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

