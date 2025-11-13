WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.7273.

Several analysts have recently commented on WVE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WAVE Life Sciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners set a $26.00 price objective on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of WAVE Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Get WAVE Life Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WVE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WAVE Life Sciences

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 217,351 shares of WAVE Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $2,195,245.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,100. This trade represents a 64.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 285,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,170. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 23.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 1,156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of WAVE Life Sciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WAVE Life Sciences by 44.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WAVE Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in WAVE Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

WAVE Life Sciences Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of -1.44. WAVE Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $16.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.56.

WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that WAVE Life Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WAVE Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WAVE Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAVE Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.