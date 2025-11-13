Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 275.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,882 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

Get Semtech alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Semtech

In other news, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,578.52. This represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Burvill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $219,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,909 shares in the company, valued at $433,539.75. This represents a 33.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,971 shares of company stock worth $323,463 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMTC. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Semtech from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on SMTC

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.75 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.47. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.