211,454 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. $OVV Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,258,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,267,000 after buying an additional 7,344,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,989 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth $56,865,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $46,603,000. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 86.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Roth Capital began coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

Ovintiv Price Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.13. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.87%.

About Ovintiv

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.