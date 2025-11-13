Contrasting Teijin (TINLY) and Its Peers

Risk & Volatility
Teijin has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teijin’s competitors have a beta of 3.35, suggesting that their average share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Teijin and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Teijin
|$6.60 billion
|$187.09 million
|218.50
|Teijin Competitors
|$6.40 billion
|$605.04 million
|-4.90
Teijin has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Teijin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Insider & Institutional Ownership
65.8% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “TEXTILE – APPAREL” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Teijin and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Teijin
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Teijin Competitors
|4.28%
|-37.60%
|5.19%
Summary
Teijin competitors beat Teijin on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About Teijin
Teijin Limited engages in the fibers, films and sheets, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It offers aramid fibers and polyethylene materials; carbon fibers, composite materials, and oxidized PAN fibers; polycarbonate sheets and films; high-density polyethylene porous films and materials; and microporous films. The company also provides PC resins, polyphenylene sulfide resins, molded parts, and additives; lightweight glass and carbon fiber reinforced composites for automotive applications; and polytrimethylene telephthalate products, artificial leather materials, polyester nanofibers, and recycled polyester fibers. In addition, it offers pharmaceuticals for bone and joint, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic, and other diseases; home oxygen therapy, non-invasive positive pressure ventilation, rehabilitation, and sleep disordered breathing related devices, as well as sonic accelerated fracture healing system and community-based integrated care system; and orthopedic implantable devices, and functional food ingredients. Further, the company provides Recopic, a radio-frequency identification technology for inventory management. Additionally, it develops and implements engineering solutions for various issues, such as environmental pollution, energy supply stability, and aging-related workforce population decline. Teijin Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
