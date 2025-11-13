Head to Head Contrast: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -50.16% -100.39% -39.07% National CineMedia -8.62% -3.51% -2.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 1 0 0 0 1.00 National CineMedia 2 2 3 0 2.14

Volatility and Risk

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 58.65%. Given National CineMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of National CineMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and National CineMedia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $7.69 million 0.83 -$3.76 million ($1.76) -1.11 National CineMedia $236.30 million 1.65 -$22.30 million ($0.15) -27.73

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZW Data Action Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

National CineMedia beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company also sells online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product across a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Name That Movie and Noovie Trivia app to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

