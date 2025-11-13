Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.91 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after purchasing an additional 815,768 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 204.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after buying an additional 407,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $306.63 on Thursday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $276.53 and a 12-month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $218.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.76.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.91.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,690. This represents a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,134 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,716 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

