Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after buying an additional 636,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6,108.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 497,810 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,762,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,833 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,118.9% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 346,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,417,000 after acquiring an additional 317,613 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,650,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,513,000 after purchasing an additional 231,961 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.1%

MSM opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.98. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.29%.The business had revenue of $978.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 97.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 95,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,219,295 shares in the company, valued at $188,462,531.40. The trade was a 4.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 181,806 shares of company stock worth $15,408,056. 18.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

