Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 413,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $42,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 478.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SkyWest by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SkyWest Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $100.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.95. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.25. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.20.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

