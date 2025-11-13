Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target to $77.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, November 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.18.

Shares of CTVA opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Corteva has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,651,000 after acquiring an additional 251,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,680,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,708,000 after purchasing an additional 824,451 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,299,000 after buying an additional 288,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

