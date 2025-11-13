Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $43,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $138.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $134.50 and a 1-year high of $218.42. The firm has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC set a $198.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

