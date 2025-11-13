Kirby Corporation $KEX Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 25,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $41,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 117.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 23.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Kirby by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby stock opened at $110.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby Corporation has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $132.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised Kirby from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.40.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $207,357.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,071.04. The trade was a 11.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

