Scotiabank Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $16.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

NYSE DV opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,949.99. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255 in the last 90 days. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 582.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 572.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 178.9% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

