Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 38,642 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 974,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $43,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

