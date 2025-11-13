Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $41.82 Million Stake in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,887 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $41,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 94.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Sealed Air Stock Down 2.5%

SEE stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Sealed Air Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $37.92.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

