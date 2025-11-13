Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 106,502 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,502 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NMI were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in NMI by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $783,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,917.60. This trade represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMI

NMI Stock Down 0.4%

NMIH stock opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. NMI Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. NMI had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 55.02%.The company had revenue of $151.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.