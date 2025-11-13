Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $6.94 Million in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 105,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,942,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in A. O. Smith by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.0% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $66.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.06. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $942.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

