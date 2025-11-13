Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Research Coverage Started at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.47.

Circle Internet Group Stock Down 12.5%

Shares of CRCL opened at $86.00 on Monday. Circle Internet Group has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $298.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.16.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $739.76 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 260,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $33,088,327.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 33,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $4,081,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 297,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,170,603.35. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 831,014 shares of company stock valued at $105,416,046 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

