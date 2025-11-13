Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 691,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,965 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25,163.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 target price on Arbor Realty Trust and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 20.75%.The company had revenue of $162.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

