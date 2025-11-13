The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,134,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,370,000 after acquiring an additional 936,718 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 715.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 378,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 332,508 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,074,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,745,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,705,000 after purchasing an additional 202,973 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,947,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,412,000 after purchasing an additional 181,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $101.64.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

